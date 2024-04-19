Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $104,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FUSN

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.