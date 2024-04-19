Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PFGC stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.