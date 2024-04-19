Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $24.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
