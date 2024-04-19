Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Boeing by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.