American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.