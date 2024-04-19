Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $41.18 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

