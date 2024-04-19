Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

