Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $527.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.