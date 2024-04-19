Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 29,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 670,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

