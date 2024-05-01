Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

