Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

