Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 125,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 868,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$168.42 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

