Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

