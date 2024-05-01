Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVAL. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.