Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $459.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $79.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

