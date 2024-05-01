Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

