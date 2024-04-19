River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.