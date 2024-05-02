Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 842 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.59 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

