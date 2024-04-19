River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

