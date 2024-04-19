Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 71,740 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
