Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE FSI opened at $2.07 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
