Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $53.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.22. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

