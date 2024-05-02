Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 2.3 %

GAIA stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

