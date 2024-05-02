Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Down 2.3 %
GAIA stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.79.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
