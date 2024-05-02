Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.40. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

