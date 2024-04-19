Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Declares GBX 2.35 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.52) on Friday. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The stock has a market cap of £115.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.12.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Carr’s Group

In other news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,806 ($20,921.20). 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.