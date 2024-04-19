NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
