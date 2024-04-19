Bank of Queensland Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Queensland
In other news, insider Patrick Allaway 259,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.