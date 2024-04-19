Bank of Queensland Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Queensland

In other news, insider Patrick Allaway 259,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.