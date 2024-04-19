Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

RGLS stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

