51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.