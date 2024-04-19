51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

