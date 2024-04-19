HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

ATOS stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.