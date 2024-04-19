National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.
NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NSA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage Affiliates Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.