National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSA

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.