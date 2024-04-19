LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LENZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LENZ Therapeutics

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 998,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,000,075.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.