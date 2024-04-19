Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

