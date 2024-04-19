Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Raymond James assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

VERU opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.21. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. On average, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veru by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Veru by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

