Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

