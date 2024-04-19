InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

InfuSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

INFU opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

