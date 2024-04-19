CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.