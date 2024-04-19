CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

