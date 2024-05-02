Savant Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 141.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

