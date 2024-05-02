StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.