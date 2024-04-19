enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ENGN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
