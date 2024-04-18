Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,003 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

