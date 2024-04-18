iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.10. 500,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,747. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $431.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

