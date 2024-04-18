CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

