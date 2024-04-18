NBW Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

