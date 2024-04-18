The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 946,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.