Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $454.86. 305,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.66 and a 200-day moving average of $442.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $503.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

