NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,761,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

