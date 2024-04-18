Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $492.70. 342,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,250. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

