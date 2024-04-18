Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 16,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 222,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

See Also

