CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $89.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $57.11. Approximately 273,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,825,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRSP
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.